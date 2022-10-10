RTE Raw: The Whole Story of the Military Health Database (DMED)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mathew Crawford explains the failures of public health in managing one of the world's most important health databases, with implications for the nation and the military alike.
Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack:
https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/
Support us by checking out our sponsor page:
https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/rounding-the-earth-sponsors-and-partners
Follow us on all our platforms:
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp2V_2S02t-F69FZdFRlMXw
Rokfin:
https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth
Twitter:
https://mobile.twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/
Visit the Campfire Wiki:
https://www.campfire.wiki/