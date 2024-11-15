BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
[Part 1] Galactic Secret of “Lions Gate” & The Truths About Our Sun, Sirius & Ancient Khemit
Awakening Magick
Awakening Magick
2 followers
1
40 views • 5 months ago

In this first part of a two-part series, we explore the deeper, often overlooked cosmic and galactic alignments occurring between July and August, challenging the mainstream concepts of the 'Lions Gate Portal.'


Delving into ancient and primordial knowledge, this episode questions the origins of terms like 'Egypt' and explores the hidden meanings of celestial events, the Sirius system, and hidden cosmological truths. Embark on a journey to rediscover the authentic connections between the Sun, Sirius, and the natural rhythms that have been obscured by modern calendars and mainstream fluff.


READ THE ARTICLE "Opening the Cosmic Curtain: A Journey into Hidden Cosmology" HERE 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/blog/the-hidden-13th-sign-astrology-ophiuchus


CHECK OUT THE LUGHNASA CELEBRATION 🌾 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/replay-of-lughnasa-celebration


00:00 Introduction to the Series

00:04 Exploring Galactic Alignments

00:37 Skepticism and Deeper Reflection

01:55 Invitation to Sacred Knowing

02:58 Welcome and Personal Introduction

04:03 Galactic Time and Ancient Calendars

05:49 The Significance of the 13-Moon Calendar

08:44 The 8/8 Lions Gate Portal

10:22 The Sirius Star System and Its Mystical Connections

13:17 Debunking the Lions Gate Portal

31:11 The True Meaning of Khemit and Its Cosmic Connections

36:27 Conclusion and Call to Action


~~~~~~


