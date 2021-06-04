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Change Your Mindset, Change Your Life! Book Summary
BooksInBrief
BooksInBrief
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2 views • June 04, 2021
When you enter a mindset, you enter a new world. In one world—the world of fixed traits—success is about proving you’re smart or talented. Validating yourself. In the other—the world of changing qualities—it’s about stretching yourself to learn something new. Developing yourself.
In one world, effort is a bad thing. It, like failure, means you’re not smart or talented. If you were, you wouldn’t need effort. In the other world, effort is what makes you smart or talented.
You have a choice. Mindsets are just beliefs. They’re powerful beliefs, but they’re just something in your mind, and you can change your mind.

In this video, I am reading my highlighted sections of “Mindset” by Dr. Carol Dweck!
Pick the book up at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/147213995X/

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