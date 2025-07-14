Magnesium: The Miracle Mineral Your Body Is Begging For - Mayim Vega - Arukah.com

Magnesium isn't just another mineral — it's the spark plug for over 600 vital reactions in your body.





🔥 It fuels your energy

🧠 Powers your brain

💪 Calms your muscles

💓 Protects your heart

🩺 Regulates your blood sugar

🦴 Builds strong bones

🌿 And even helps detox your body





And yet… most people are dangerously deficient.





Why?





Because modern food is grown in mineral-depleted soil. Because processed food dominates our plates. Because stress, medications, coffee, sugar, alcohol, and even exercise burn through your magnesium stores.





🎧 For a deeper dive into magnesium and natural healing, tune in to the Arukah Holistic Podcast and empower yourself with the truth about real health.





Even so-called “healthy” foods like spinach and nuts contain antinutrients that block magnesium absorption. You can eat clean and still be running on empty.





Here’s what magnesium deficiency can look like:

⚡ Muscle cramps (like “charley horses” or eye twitches)

😴 Fatigue, low energy, poor sleep

💓 Irregular heartbeat or high blood pressure

🤯 Migraines, mood swings, or anxiety

🦵 Restless legs at night

🍫 Craving chocolate

😖 Chronic inflammation or poor detox





If any of those sound familiar, you’re not alone.





Many functional doctors now recommend 600 to 900 mg/day of magnesium—or more depending on your needs. The best way to find your dose? The bowel tolerance method: increase slowly until you get loose stools—then back off just a bit. That’s your body's way of saying “enough.”





Not all magnesium is created equal:

💊 Magnesium Threonate is the brain booster, crossing the blood-brain barrier to support focus, learning, and memory.

💊 Magnesium Taurate supports the heart and nervous system.

💊 Magnesium Citrate is easy to absorb and great for digestion and relaxation.

💧 And for sensitive systems, topical sprays and Epsom salt baths bypass the gut altogether.





Magnesium doesn’t work alone either. It’s a team player:

🧬 It activates Vitamin D

🦴 Balances calcium to prevent dangerous calcification

💛 Works with Vitamin K2 to strengthen your bones

🧠 Helps regulate NMDA receptors tied to memory and cognition





And yes—magnesium can help with weight, PMS, migraines, insulin resistance, heart rhythm, and even anxiety.





So if you’re looking to upgrade your health naturally—start here.





At Arukah, we teach you how to take your power back through nutrient-based healing, detox, herbs, and real functional knowledge you won’t hear from the mainstream.





Become the healer of your home and community.





👉 www.arukah.com





#MagnesiumMatters #HolisticHealing #NutrientDeficiency #NaturalHealth #FunctionalMedicine #ArukahHealing #HealYourselfNaturally #NutritionalHealing #Arukah









✨Ready to Become a Confident & Effective Holistic Healer?✨

Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community, WITHOUT the Need for Pharmaceutical Drugs with Harmful Side Effects, Hospitals, Doctors, or even Dentists.





Learn Naturopathic Herbalism, Holistic Life Coaching, and Build a Profitable Online Coaching Business - https://www.arukah.com/certification





🌟Read reviews from Mayim's students📝 - https://www.arukah.com/reviews





❤️My #1 Recommended Supplement ❤️

One of the first supplements I recommend to people, regardless of their condition, is a foundational one. It is safe🛡️, effective✅, natural🌱, and easy to use regardless of age. It improves your immune system🛡️, inflammatory response🔥, cardiovascular health❤️, digestive health🍏, and hormone balance⚖️. You can do all the right things for your health, but if you are deficient in Redox Molecules, then your body cannot fully utilize those things. 🔍Learn more about Redox at:

https://www.arukah.com/redox





​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.





May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.





Shalom,

Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy





Take a Stand for Israel - https://israel365action.com/

Latest News on Israel - https://israel365news.com/

Help Israel - https://israel365charity.com/

Read the Israel Bible - https://theisraelbible.com/



