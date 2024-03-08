Full Speech: President Trump Surprise Visit At Sneaker Con

President Trump shows up at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Brief Speech is about 14 Mins long. Sneaker Con made 1000 pairs of trump sneakers selling at $399.00 US and he received a pair for himself. They are all sold out now.
Other merchandise here as well.
gettrumpsneakers.com
