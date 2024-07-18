© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SMACKDOWN! My Heated Debate With Don Lemon | Candace Ep 23
I preview some of the highlights from my upcoming debate on Don Lemon's show, Mikhaila Peterson retracts her comments about censorship, and the IDF used a protocol that may have risked civilian lives in the October 7th attack.
00:00 - Start
01:02 - My debate with Don Lemon
16:53 - Mikhaila Peterson kind of retracts her calls for censorship
29:33 - Israel's Hannibal directive
37:09 - Comments