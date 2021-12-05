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CORONAVIRUS & THE CONTROLLED CELEBRITY OPPOSITION WHILE REAL TRUTHERS ARE KILLED
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244 views • December 05, 2021
CORONAVIRUS & THE CONTROLLED CELEBRITY OPPOSITION WHILE REAL TRUTHERS ARE KILLED
Newsbender Microwave Info - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sr8VVNzIDSE
Peer-reviewed Publication Proves COVID19 Vaccine is CRISPR Gene Editing Technology
https://www.oom2.com/t74526-peer-reviewed-publication-proves-covid19-vaccine-is-crispr-gene-editing-technology
Ever wonder why no one mentions this? Read the links below as none of the big names will tell you...
Rothschild Darpa Crown Bill Gates all exposed here
https://www.academia.edu/42914505/The_Pirbright_Institute_Military_Rothschild_Gates_Foundation_Coronavirus_
https://realnewsuk.com/2020/Biowarfare.pdf
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https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/publications/replication-competent-foot-and-mouth-disease-virus-expressing-luciferase-reporter
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/publications/replication-competent-foot-and-mouth-disease-virus-expressing-luciferase-reporter
Rothchild Patent - https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/#query=covid-19&;tab=patent
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200279585A1
----------------------------------
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/PZUuElDX6vgp/
Newsbender Microwave Info - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sr8VVNzIDSE
Peer-reviewed Publication Proves COVID19 Vaccine is CRISPR Gene Editing Technology
https://www.oom2.com/t74526-peer-reviewed-publication-proves-covid19-vaccine-is-crispr-gene-editing-technology
Ever wonder why no one mentions this? Read the links below as none of the big names will tell you...
Rothschild Darpa Crown Bill Gates all exposed here
https://www.academia.edu/42914505/The_Pirbright_Institute_Military_Rothschild_Gates_Foundation_Coronavirus_
https://realnewsuk.com/2020/Biowarfare.pdf
-------------------------------------------------
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/publications/replication-competent-foot-and-mouth-disease-virus-expressing-luciferase-reporter
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/publications/replication-competent-foot-and-mouth-disease-virus-expressing-luciferase-reporter
Rothchild Patent - https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/#query=covid-19&;tab=patent
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200279585A1
----------------------------------
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/PZUuElDX6vgp/
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