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The Satanist Anthony Fauci Exposed... Again... [31.12.2021]
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260 views • January 01, 2022
"Jamie sifts thru that shitty mainstream propaganda to bring us these gems of truth! Thank you for your work!"
Links:
Jamie's tweet https://twitter.com/jamiedlux/status/1474544659338772488?s=21
Fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-anderson-cooper-social-securit-idUSL1N2TD1GY
Fauci Commu…https://twitter.com/poynter/status/13...
Original title: Faucian Slip
743 views Dec 31, 2021
DLUX
9.31K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rVhaTJWdzHI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
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Links:
Jamie's tweet https://twitter.com/jamiedlux/status/1474544659338772488?s=21
Fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-anderson-cooper-social-securit-idUSL1N2TD1GY
Fauci Commu…https://twitter.com/poynter/status/13...
Original title: Faucian Slip
743 views Dec 31, 2021
DLUX
9.31K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rVhaTJWdzHI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/channel/jamie-dlux
https://www.youtube.com/c/IMNOTDLUX
https://rokfin.com/dlux
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mjWTIP8T1tMJ/
https://rumble.com/DLUXNATION
https://odysee.com/@imnotdlux:7
https://www.facebook.com/dluxnation
https://dluxnation.com/#
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