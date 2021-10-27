Dr. Jane Ruby Responds to Dr. Richard Fleming’s INFOWARS Presentation

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Dr. Richard Fleming is doing some fantastic COVID related research, interviews and presentations, but his baseless attack yesterday on literally hundreds of other reputable doctors, experts, and scientists, from around the world, who are also researching the COVID clot shots left a whole lot of fellow truth seekers scratching their heads.
Full segment of Stew Peters with Dr. Jane Ruby: https://rumble.com/vobq8j-vaxx-antidote-creating-the-reversal-of-damage-caused-by-jab.html
The Stew Peters Show: http://stewpeters.tv/
Dr. Richard Fleming’s October 25, 2021 INFOWARS Clot Shot Presentation: https://banned.video/watch?id=617805b37031df173f85c2d9