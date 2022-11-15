U.S. Urges Its Western Partners Again To Take A Tough Stance On Communist China

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https://gnews.org/articles/520111
Summary：It is reported that the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reiterated in a statement after the G7 foreign ministers' meeting this month that the G7 countries should clearly understand it was necessary and critical to take a concerted attitude toward Communist China.