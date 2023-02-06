Revelation | Pt. 3 - The Church Of Ephesus

First 3 chapters Jesus speaks to 7 churches

Performance Evaluations

Ephesus

Revelation 2:1

Christ addresses all 7 churches the SAME

Angel = Angelos

ANGELOS - messenger; human or divine

Jesus was addressing the Pastor who was the messenger to the local body.

Angels never preach or teach

What about Angels for a moment?

Hebrews 12:22

Paul warned about an obsession over angels

In Colossians he says false teaching is coming from those saying they got revelations from angels

What do Angels do?

1. Provide Protection

2. Worship God

3. Release God's Judgement

4. Give Strength

5. Make Divine Announcements

Angels do not preach or teach God's Word; 5-fold ministry does that

This message from Jesus is to the earthly messenger of Ephesus

When Christ speaks to a local church He first speaks to the pastor

The Lord does not bypass spiritual authority

If the Lord wants to correct Sheridan he will speak to me

False prophets bypass spiritual authority

God speaks to the local church through the pastor

What God did, He does

Please pray for me

First & foremost job of pastor? Hear and preach

Church is important word

Ecclesia in Greek

Borrowed word

No Christian vocabulary at the beginning

Ecclesia is 2 Greek words

EK - Out

KELISO - Called

EKKLESIA - Called Out or Called Out Ones

Ecclesia = Political word

1st church or ecclesia was in Athens

Ecclesia was 6000 elected citizens who gathered on a hill to hear a preacher

These elected citizens made decisions and passed laws

Ecclesia was ruling voice in Athens

There is a reason NT writers chose the word Ecclesia

The church is not a country club

Church = divinely elected assembly with ruling authority

Matthew 18:18

