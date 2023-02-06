Revelation | Pt. 3 - The Church Of Ephesus

First 3 chapters Jesus speaks to 7 churches
Performance Evaluations
Ephesus
Revelation 2:1
Christ addresses all 7 churches the SAME
Angel = Angelos
ANGELOS - messenger; human or divine
Jesus was addressing the Pastor who was the messenger to the local body.
Angels never preach or teach
What about Angels for a moment?
Hebrews 12:22
Paul warned about an obsession over angels
In Colossians he says false teaching is coming from those saying they got revelations from angels
What do Angels do?
1. Provide Protection
2. Worship God
3. Release God's Judgement
4. Give Strength
5. Make Divine Announcements
Angels do not preach or teach God's Word; 5-fold ministry does that
This message from Jesus is to the earthly messenger of Ephesus
When Christ speaks to a local church He first speaks to the pastor
The Lord does not bypass spiritual authority
If the Lord wants to correct Sheridan he will speak to me
False prophets bypass spiritual authority
God speaks to the local church through the pastor
What God did, He does
Please pray for me
First & foremost job of pastor? Hear and preach
Church is important word
Ecclesia in Greek
Borrowed word
No Christian vocabulary at the beginning
Ecclesia is 2 Greek words
EK - Out
KELISO - Called
EKKLESIA - Called Out or Called Out Ones
Ecclesia = Political word
1st church or ecclesia was in Athens
Ecclesia was 6000 elected citizens who gathered on a hill to hear a preacher
These elected citizens made decisions and passed laws
Ecclesia was ruling voice in Athens
There is a reason NT writers chose the word Ecclesia
The church is not a country club
Church = divinely elected assembly with ruling authority
Matthew 18:18
