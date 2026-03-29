Baron Coleman - AI sings 'Hold Please' - Candace Owens, Ian Carroll, & Coach Colin, AI band members - ADFleet

Baron Coleman - AI singing 'Hold Please' - with band members, Candace Owens, Ian Carroll, and Coach Colin - ADFleet :

(Justice for Charlie Kirk): Cynthia... Words from Baron Coleman turned into a song. I listen to all the members in this band, on their videos. ; ) Go, Listen, thumbs up, and subscribe, at 'ADFleet', creator of this video. Below is link to, description, lyrics of the song, from:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5rJyP_96qw

Mar 26, 2026

Maxed so hard you got your own song, ‪@realbaronpodcast‬ :)​

‪@realbaronpodcast‬

‪@RealCandaceO‬

‪@Iancarrollshow‬

‪@coachcolin‬

#turningpoint #charliekirk #comedy #parody #podcast #erikakirk #funny #candaceowens #baroncoleman #coachcolin

(Intro)

Hold Please! Hold Please!

I'm just a backbeat country lawyer with a curious mind...

(I'm just a backbeat country lawyer with a curious mind... )

(Verse 1)

Blake Neff Speed either lied or is incompetent.

We need to know which. Though we all know you're quite impotent

This must be why the Marines fired you.

You're a liar, you're bald and racist to boot.

Mikey's gay, Tyler too, all allegedly of course

Come for E K and you'll spawn a midget on a horse

(Hook)

I'm just a backbeat country lawyer with a curious mind...

(I'm just a backbeat country lawyer with a curious mind... )

(Chorus)

Show where I've gone astray; I'd like to know

This is a high IQ outfit, so Don't be a Jo,

I'm really sick of these people pushing me to the brink

Nobody cares what you think Charlie would think.

Curiosity is a lost art, so i must be insistent.

Intellectually Honest. Philosophically Consistent.

(Verse 2)

Tyler Bowyer will lie about absolutely anything

And they say WE are destroying his legacy

With Erika, It’s starting to look more and more

that she lied about being summa cum laude and a double major.

But, yeah, sure. If you want your rating to plummet

GO ahead, Have her speak at the educators’ summit.

(Hook)

I'm just a backbeat country lawyer with a curious mind...

(I'm just a backbeat country lawyer with a curious mind... )

(Chorus)

Show where I've gone astray; I'd like to know

This is a high IQ outfit, so Don't be a Jo,

I'm really sick of these people pushing me to the brink

Nobody cares what you think Charlie would think.

Curiosity is a lost art, so i must be insistent.

Intellectually Honest. Philosophically Consistent.

(Verse 3)

Alex Clark, are you just being an annoying prima donna,

That your employees roll their eyes at, mocking your persona

Don’t push it, just accept it, yeah, that’s the simple fact,

They all think you’re a prima donna, that’s how they really react.

Don’t push that issue, Alex, I’ll expose it, don’t forget—

I will humiliate you with it, and you’ll live with that regret.

(Bridge:)

MAGA has been relegated to people who

opposed the Epstein file release,

believe a gay 22 year old alone planned

and executed Charlie Kirk with his grandad’s .30-06,

and support going to war with Iran.

If so, count me out.

(Hook)

I'm just a backbeat country lawyer with a curious mind...

(I'm just a backbeat country lawyer with a curious mind... )

(Chorus)

Show where I've gone astray; I'd like to know

This is a high IQ outfit, so Don't be a Jo,

I'm really sick of these people pushing me to the brink

Nobody cares what you think Charlie would think.

Curiosity is a lost art, so i must be insistent.

Intellectually Honest. Philosophically Consistent.

(Outro)

I'm just a backbeat country lawyer with a curious mind...

(I'm just a backbeat country lawyer with a curious mind... )

[Hold Please!]



