On February 24, The Beginning of the Operation "200 Spartans" of the Russian Special Forces in Gostomel - how the Helicopter Landing Force took the Airfield Near Kyiv.

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The beginning of the operation "200 Spartans" of the Russian special forces in Gostomel: how the landing force took the airfield near Kyiv
On February 24, 22, the tactical landing of the Airborne Forces landed from helicopters, organized a circular defense around the airfield and ensured the reception of the main forces of the landing. The fighters had small arms, anti-tank missile systems and mortars.
For many days they defended a strategic object from superior enemy forces.