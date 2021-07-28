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Americas Front Line Doctors 2021 Summit Is Loaded With Lots Of Medical, Legal, Ethical And Psychological Information
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1717 views • July 28, 2021
The Americas Front Line Doctors Summit of 2021 which took place in Texas in July 2021 has a tremendous amount of helpful and insightful information for all of us. You will learn what many doctors have faced and are facing in regards to taking care of their patients during the plandemic and how it affects you, the various issues of viral disease, legal issues in the medical field, issues with doctors and pharmacies, treatments for Covid, infectious issues in other countries, mathematical and graphical information on viral disease spread, doctor’s issues, what you can do, etc.
Below are various links that you may be interested in.
AFLDS Main website - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
Talk to a doctor - https://speakwithanmd.com/americasfrontlinedoctors
Covid treatments - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/treatments
Anti-Vaccine Passport Petition - http://www.smdpetition.org
Medical discrimination - https://www.StopMedicalDiscrimination.org
AFLDS White Paper PDF file - https://bit.ly/AFLDS-whitepaper
Below are various links that you may be interested in.
AFLDS Main website - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
Talk to a doctor - https://speakwithanmd.com/americasfrontlinedoctors
Covid treatments - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/treatments
Anti-Vaccine Passport Petition - http://www.smdpetition.org
Medical discrimination - https://www.StopMedicalDiscrimination.org
AFLDS White Paper PDF file - https://bit.ly/AFLDS-whitepaper
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