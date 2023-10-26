Thousands of BORDER Children Used For Child Sex Trafficking!

Every nation on the planet will be held accountable before God on how they treated the children... as we see in Deuteronomy 19:10...

“That innocent blood be not shed in thy land, which the LORD thy God giveth thee for an inheritance, and so blood be upon thee.”

Every church, every Christian, every citizen of these United States of America needs to get involved in helping these precious children and babies who came through the border... and are being used for child sex trafficking and for organ harvesting... which is also a multimillion-dollar industry... It is EVIL to the CORE! Rise up church and be the church Christ has called you to be!!!

Sadly, there are men and women worldwide who are willing to harm or kill fellow citizens for a paycheck... paid for by the Globalist WEF Depopulators. Even corporations, wealthy men, and organizations are all making millions for doing the evil bidding of these satanic WEF group.

Folks these are the last days. Be water Baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of your sins and be filled with the Holy Spirit... that you be able to walk with God in holiness and righteous... because without Christ we can do nothing. Read the Bible. Pray every day to our Heavenly Father in the name of the son. Pray without ceasing.