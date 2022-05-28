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Listen To One Another
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26 views • May 28, 2022
Listen To One Another
Here are some words of Pope Francis:
https://www.comunicazione.va/en/giornata-mondiale-comunicazioni-sociali/gmcs-2022/messaggio-papa-francesco-2022.html
“Communication does not take place if listening has not taken place, and there is no good journalism without the ability to listen.”
“The lack of listening, which we experience so often in daily life, is unfortunately also evident in public life, where, instead of listening to each other, we often ‘talk past one another.’”
“Among the five senses, the one favored by God seems to be hearing, perhaps because it is less invasive, more discreet than sight, and therefore leaves the human being more free.”
Listening to one another keeps us from being 'blind'.
"Whoever does not know how to listen to his brother or sister will soon no longer be able to listen to God either."
-- Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join us on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
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The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Here are some words of Pope Francis:
https://www.comunicazione.va/en/giornata-mondiale-comunicazioni-sociali/gmcs-2022/messaggio-papa-francesco-2022.html
“Communication does not take place if listening has not taken place, and there is no good journalism without the ability to listen.”
“The lack of listening, which we experience so often in daily life, is unfortunately also evident in public life, where, instead of listening to each other, we often ‘talk past one another.’”
“Among the five senses, the one favored by God seems to be hearing, perhaps because it is less invasive, more discreet than sight, and therefore leaves the human being more free.”
Listening to one another keeps us from being 'blind'.
"Whoever does not know how to listen to his brother or sister will soon no longer be able to listen to God either."
-- Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join us on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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