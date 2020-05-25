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Ep.16 Forced Vaxxs by Road Blocks? Underground prison in Denver, Colorado?
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91 views • May 25, 2020
Brothers Grimm Show Ep.16
We are back! Tonight we discuss the Rumor Mill. Forced Vaccinations coming to a city near you? Colorado State Patrol has already practiced this at checkpoints on I-70 and I-25. Is this true or just more fear ? We also cover the Rumor of tons of construction equipment and materials headed into Denver. Word on the street is the construction of a major underground prison for all you anti Roll Up Your Sleevers.
Blogtalkradio.com / Brighteon.com / Soundcloud / YouTube / iTunes
We are back! Tonight we discuss the Rumor Mill. Forced Vaccinations coming to a city near you? Colorado State Patrol has already practiced this at checkpoints on I-70 and I-25. Is this true or just more fear ? We also cover the Rumor of tons of construction equipment and materials headed into Denver. Word on the street is the construction of a major underground prison for all you anti Roll Up Your Sleevers.
Blogtalkradio.com / Brighteon.com / Soundcloud / YouTube / iTunes
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