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90 Essential Nutrients To Support The Immune System Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/08/21
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12 views • December 09, 2021
90 Essential Nutrients To Support The Immune System Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/09/21
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the most current COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that people with pre-existing health conditions can be in real trouble if they contract the virus. Stating that people should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune system. Asserting that supplementing helps build the bone marrow to make white blood cells to fight diseases.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding superfoods that can boost people's mood. Foods like green tea, red bell pepper, walnuts, kefir, okra, flaxseed, edamame, bananas, dark chocolate, almonds, avocado, salmon, spinach, sweet potatoe, rasberries, pistachio, coffee, asparagus, red wine, figs, egg, watermelon, orange and pulses.
Callers
Stanley has been diagnosed with spinal stenosis.
Carl has a friend diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
Hadley's wife is experiencing several symptoms associated with menopause.
Rosemarie has been diagnosed with glaucoma.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the most current COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that people with pre-existing health conditions can be in real trouble if they contract the virus. Stating that people should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune system. Asserting that supplementing helps build the bone marrow to make white blood cells to fight diseases.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding superfoods that can boost people's mood. Foods like green tea, red bell pepper, walnuts, kefir, okra, flaxseed, edamame, bananas, dark chocolate, almonds, avocado, salmon, spinach, sweet potatoe, rasberries, pistachio, coffee, asparagus, red wine, figs, egg, watermelon, orange and pulses.
Callers
Stanley has been diagnosed with spinal stenosis.
Carl has a friend diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
Hadley's wife is experiencing several symptoms associated with menopause.
Rosemarie has been diagnosed with glaucoma.
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