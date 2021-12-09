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90 Essential Nutrients To Support The Immune System Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/08/21
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90 Essential Nutrients To Support The Immune System Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/09/21
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Air Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the most current COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that people with pre-existing health conditions can be in real trouble if they contract the virus. Stating that people should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune system. Asserting that supplementing helps build the bone marrow to make white blood cells to fight diseases.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding superfoods that can boost people's mood. Foods like green tea, red bell pepper, walnuts, kefir, okra, flaxseed, edamame, bananas, dark chocolate, almonds, avocado, salmon, spinach, sweet potatoe, rasberries, pistachio, coffee, asparagus, red wine, figs, egg, watermelon, orange and pulses.
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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