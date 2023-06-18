This is how they DEW It (Direct Energy Weapons)

FOX FIRE POWER
Please click on the link to view video.
https://www.brighteon.com/3d7cba3e-f619-4986-b7c9-550dd09594fa
Published Yesterday ~ by Puretrauma357
Could not upload 503 appeared on Brighteon.
Music on introduction short clip from Canva.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.