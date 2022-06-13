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Russian Defense Ministry - 11:45, June 13, 2022 - English, Full Text.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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80 views • June 13, 2022

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.


💥High-precision air-based missiles near Udachnoe railway station in Donetsk People's Republic have destroyed a large number of weapons and military equipment delivered to a group of Ukrainian nationalists, including from the USA and European countries.


▫️In addition, temporary foreign mercenary deployment site near Fedorovka, Lugansk People's Republic and 2 batteries of multiple rocket launchers near Progress, Kharkov Region, and Volcheyarovka, Lugansk People's Republic, have been destroyed.


✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 1 command post, 1 radar station of Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near Lisichansk, Luhansk People's Republic, as well as 63 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.


▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 120 nationalists, 2 tanks, 7 field artillery mounts and 11 special vehicles.


💥Russian air defence means have shot down 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Shevchenkovo, Kostromka in Nikolaev Region, Balakleya, Borodoyarskoe in Kharkov Region, Staromikhailovka, Opytnoe in Donetsk People's Republic, Smolyaninovo, Popasnaya, Lisyichansk in Luhansk People's Republic, including 1 Bairaktar TB-2 near Lugansk, overnight.


💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 247 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, 13 command posts, 63 firing positions of AFU artillery units, including 7 multiple rocket launchers near Artemovsk, Slavyansk, Soledar and Sol', as well as 1 radio-electronic warfare station near Pokrovskyi in Donetsk People's Republic.


📊In total, 201 Ukrainian airplanes and 130 helicopters, 1,196 unmanned aerial vehicles, 338 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,525 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 515 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,933 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,583 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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