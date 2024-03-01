When Bayer Monsanto took over the WHO? Like Big Pharma took over the US HHS!

"..You know, the organization has been taken over by those criminals. It wasn't always that criminal organization. So that's where we have to go and find out when Bayer Monsanto took over the WHO, like Big Pharma took over the Health and Human Services of the United States in 1986; bought their way... That's when all liability was removed from Big Pharma for anything called a vaccine. From that date on the bio weapons all became legal because they were called vaccines. ...And I'll just say it started a long time ago like 1929 or, or earlier, 1918. And then you start thinking of what happened and when the disease explosion came... Why did we ever have COVID in 2020? Who did President Trump appoint to his vaccine Council when he got into office?

Oh, 2017... March 31, 2017, who came to Congress? Who came to the Hill? Me and two doctors from every one of the states, including Dell Bigtree of the Highwire, Michelle Ford, the Nation of Islam, Rizza Islam, Dr. Neuenschwander, Dr. James Lyons Weiler, everybody was in the room, in the office of Senator Jason Chaffetz asking him to do something about the murder and the cancer and the AIDS being caused by vaccines. What did he do? Nothing! -

Clay Clark: I know that you did have this meeting, because multiple people have verified that you did have this meeting. So if you could advise President Trump on what to do?





Dr Judy Mikovits: End the Bayh–Dole Act. Put a new leadership, Stephanie Seneth at the head of the FDA, convict the criminals that disobeyed the 1986 Federal Act! It'll be Collins, it'll be Fauci, it'll be Lipkin. It'll be every one of the heads of our journals. It'll be John Coffin, the Institute of Medicine, the National Academy of Sciences, which is now the National Academy of Medicine."





Full episode: https://rumble.com/v4g9fgx-doctor-judy-mikovits-who-is-the-w.h.o..html