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Election workers in second Ga. county come forward with allegations of vote fraud
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540 views • July 28, 2021
Fulton County, Georgia has been the focus of multiple investigations for evidence of vote fraud in the 2020 general election. Election workers in a second Atlanta area county are now coming forward with accounts of what they describe as election irregularities. One America's Scott Wheeler has been on the ground in Georgia investigating.
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