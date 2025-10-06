If You Thought the UK’s “DIGITAL ID TO WORK” Was Bad Wait Until You See WHAT’S HAPPENING IN VIETNAM

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

If you thought the UK’s Mandatory Digital ID to work was bad just wait until you see what’s happening it Vietnam. Biometric Digital ID Is now required there If you want to travel in, out or within the country, buy a house, visit a hospital, pay your taxes, or use a bank! In fact over 86 million bank accounts were just deactivated as part of a "data-cleansing" effort, all because the owners of those accounts have not yet linked their Biometrics.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the Orwellian nightmare that is coming out of Vietnam while informing the viewers that the New World Order isn’t coming, it’s here…but just how much control it’s going to have over your life, is still up to you!

Original Sourced Video: https://rumble.com/v6zvdo8-if-you-thought-the-uks-digital-id-to-work-was-bad-wait-until-you-see-whats-.html

Related Article: Starting This October, Visitors Traveling to Europe Will Face New Digital Checks - www.economictimes.com/nri/visit/starting-this-october-visitors-travelling-to-europe-will-face-new-digital-checks/articleshow/123900108.cms

Related Video: U.K. TOTALITARIAN KEIR STARMER DECLARES MARK OF THE BEAST DIGITAL I.D. MANDATE - https://rumble.com/v6zirn4-u.k.-totalitarian-keir-starmer-declares-mark-of-the-beast-digital-i.d.-mand.html





FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

2. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country





AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

3. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

4. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

5. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

6. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

7. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products





💰 DONATE ⬇️

Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️