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Plandemic: The Hidden Agenda Behind COVID-19 - Part 1
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90 views • May 08, 2020
Plandemic: The Hidden Agenda Behind COVID-19 - Part 1.
A 26-minute video about the coronavirus pandemic.
The video is a deep dive into real conspiracy about COVID-19, public health and the pharmaceutical industry. It discusses Dr. Anthony Fauci’s efforts to combat the AIDS epidemic during the 1980s and Bill Gates’ support of vaccination efforts around the world.
In "Plandemic," Willis interviews Dr. Judy Mikovits, a former scientist at the National Cancer Institute. Mikovits, before her work was discredited, was lauded in the late 2000s for her research on chronic fatigue syndrome. Mikovits makes several claims that are either unsupported or outright false.
A 26-minute video about the coronavirus pandemic.
The video is a deep dive into real conspiracy about COVID-19, public health and the pharmaceutical industry. It discusses Dr. Anthony Fauci’s efforts to combat the AIDS epidemic during the 1980s and Bill Gates’ support of vaccination efforts around the world.
In "Plandemic," Willis interviews Dr. Judy Mikovits, a former scientist at the National Cancer Institute. Mikovits, before her work was discredited, was lauded in the late 2000s for her research on chronic fatigue syndrome. Mikovits makes several claims that are either unsupported or outright false.
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