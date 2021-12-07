7/12/2021 The Evil Revealed: Snake Demon Yan Suddenly Changed Her Face to Attack & Discredit Mr. Guo and Fellow Fighters

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Demon Yan slanders Mr. Miles Guo as bleeding the fellow fighters dry in the name of pursuing the truth about the virus and taking down the CCP just like “one duck, ten courses”, shamelessly insulting, attacking and defaming Mr. Guo and fellow fighters don’t understand science, but it’s now questionable on how much virus evidence is in its “big head”