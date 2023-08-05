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Bathhouse Barry: Barack Obama’s GAYNESS Is An Open Secret
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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Barack Obama is gay.

Musician, political reporter, and Los Angeles-area defense attorney, Patriot J, joins Stew Peters to discuss Obama’s defense of grooming children. Obama’s gayness is laid out for everyone to see in “Rising Star”, a thousand-page biography covering Barack Obama’s early life, written by David Garrow. Garrow took nine years to write the book, interviewed Obama himself multiple times, and was incredibly thorough.

The book describes how Obama was closely mentored by Lawrence Goldyn, an openly gay assistant professor at Occidental College, where Obama attended before transferring to Columbia.

Garrow obtained letters Obama had written to some of his friends and girlfriends in the past. One letter read in part, “Three years later, Obama wrote somewhat elusively to his first intimate girlfriend that he had thought about and considered gayness, but ultimately had decided that a same-sex relationship would be less challenging and demanding than developing one with the opposite sex.” When asked whether Obama “experimented” with homosexuality directly, Garrow said that Obama deserved to have his privacy respected. Now, Barack Obama is stepping up to defend keeping the grossest gay books imaginable in our public libraries.

Obama claims red states that are opposing gay and tranny propaganda in our public libraries, are opposing the books that shaped his life. Gee and he and the rest of the left wonder why we oppose them?

Americans can read between the lines. The dirty Democrats are desperate to normalize pedophilia. Barack Obama is still very popular among Godless Democrats and they are counting on him to make having sex with children an acceptable idea.

The Left knows that their level of sexual depravity is not natural and that is why they must indoctrinate and teach children their evil ways. Everyday we are witnessing the slippery slope Christians warned about becoming reality.

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Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Original Stew Peters Video Link: www.rumble.com/v310isu-is-barack-obamas-gayness-an-open-secret-bathhouse-barry-defends-pedo-books-.html

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