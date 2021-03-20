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SHOTGUN 101: How to Safely Load and Unload a Pump-Action Shotgun
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249 views • March 20, 2021
Today we will cover the loading and unloading process for pump-action shotguns. We will demonstrate using a Mossberg M590-A1 12ga, but the process is essentially the same for most common pump shotguns.
SAFETY FIRST
1. Treat every gun as if it were loaded.
2. Keep the gun pointed in a safe direction at all times.
3. Do not point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy.
4. Keep your finger off the trigger until you are on target and ready to fire.
5. Always positively identify your target before firing.
6. Be aware of what is in front, behind and to the sides of your target.
7. Use a holster when carrying a “loaded” handgun.
8. Keep firearms out of the reach of small children.
9. Always use the correct ammunition for your gun.
10. Train hard, stay safe and have fun!
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TAGS: how to load a shotgun, how to unload a shotgun, load, unload, shotgun, pump-action, pump action, shotgun, Mossberg, Remington, Winchester, Browning, Benelli,
SAFETY FIRST
1. Treat every gun as if it were loaded.
2. Keep the gun pointed in a safe direction at all times.
3. Do not point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy.
4. Keep your finger off the trigger until you are on target and ready to fire.
5. Always positively identify your target before firing.
6. Be aware of what is in front, behind and to the sides of your target.
7. Use a holster when carrying a “loaded” handgun.
8. Keep firearms out of the reach of small children.
9. Always use the correct ammunition for your gun.
10. Train hard, stay safe and have fun!
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/shop/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
ATTRIBUTIONS:
4K Explosion Adiga Video Intro: https://www.videezy.com/abstract/45211-4k-fire-explosions
TAGS: how to load a shotgun, how to unload a shotgun, load, unload, shotgun, pump-action, pump action, shotgun, Mossberg, Remington, Winchester, Browning, Benelli,
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