Steven Starr: We Are Already In World War III

Professor Steven Starr explains that we are already in WWIII. As the U.S. pushes for an Asian NATO, South Korea and Japan could very quickly become nuclear weapons states. The arms control treaties and safeguards have all but been dismantled and Russia's response was the creation of hypersonics. He discusses the folly of this idea of "limited nuclear war" via the use of tactical mini-nukes, the concepts of "firebreak" and the "dead hand system", and how it is that Washington thinks it can win a nuclear war. He also discusses the growing existential threat of an EMP attack.
Websites
Nuclear Famine https://nuclearfamine.org
Bulletin of Atomic Scientists https://thebulletin.org/biography/steven-starr
FAS https://fas.org/pir-pubs/nuclear-war-nuclear-winter-and-human-extinction
Physicians for Social Responsibility https://psr.org/resources/costs-and-consequences-of-the-fukushima-daiichi-disaster
Schiller Institute https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2023/01/12/nuclear-war-is-the-ultimate-crime-against-humanity-steven-starr
LaRouche https://www.laroucheorganization.com/article/2023/01/21/interview-nuclear-expert-steven-starr-could-we-win-nuclear-war
About Steven Starr
Steven Starr is former director of the University of Missouri’s Clinical Laboratory Science Program, as well as a senior scientist at the Physicians for Social Responsibility. He has worked with the Swiss, Chilean, and Swedish governments in support of their efforts at the United Nations to eliminate thousands of high-alert, launch-ready U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons; he maintains the website Nuclear Darkness.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
