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Many Fish: Largest 5G/60GHz EMF Spectrum Weapons Deployment in History 1/19-911 [11.01.2022]
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133 views • January 11, 2022
Note: The 5G 'antenna' you see hided in a chimney is probably from somewere Denmark, I think it was Max Igan who told it, though not confirmed, but it shouldn't surprise me...
Search: Trump on 5G
4. feb. 2021 How Trump won over Europe on 5G - POLITICO
https://www.politico.eu/article/how-donald-trump-won-over-europe-on-5g/
2020 - Trump says he wants 5G in the U.S. soon, but not from China
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/trump-says-he-wants-5g-in-the-us-soon-but-not-from-china/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trump+on+5g&;t=h_&ia=web
Disclosure HUB - 65 343 subscribers
A large neatly organized data dump with continuous updates. ONLY THE BEST and most important for the times during the censorship. Stay with us. Its all free - For Questions / Suggestions / Help: https://t.me/joinchat/R1ocy0YDHX1hjjAZ
https://t.me/s/disclosurehub
https://t.me/disclosurehub
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The beast of The Holy Bible is indeed upon us, the prince of the power of the air is conquering and will conquer the world. There is only one victor, Jesus Christ and those who believe on Him and indwell His Holy Spirit. The 1st prep you need is the blood of Jesus! And put on the whole armor of God! His grace and peace be with you all.
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
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https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
6017 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1jaBx6TNc5Pt/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Search: Trump on 5G
4. feb. 2021 How Trump won over Europe on 5G - POLITICO
https://www.politico.eu/article/how-donald-trump-won-over-europe-on-5g/
2020 - Trump says he wants 5G in the U.S. soon, but not from China
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/trump-says-he-wants-5g-in-the-us-soon-but-not-from-china/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trump+on+5g&;t=h_&ia=web
Disclosure HUB - 65 343 subscribers
A large neatly organized data dump with continuous updates. ONLY THE BEST and most important for the times during the censorship. Stay with us. Its all free - For Questions / Suggestions / Help: https://t.me/joinchat/R1ocy0YDHX1hjjAZ
https://t.me/s/disclosurehub
https://t.me/disclosurehub
https://www.tg-me.com/us/Disclose-tv/com.disclosetv
The beast of The Holy Bible is indeed upon us, the prince of the power of the air is conquering and will conquer the world. There is only one victor, Jesus Christ and those who believe on Him and indwell His Holy Spirit. The 1st prep you need is the blood of Jesus! And put on the whole armor of God! His grace and peace be with you all.
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
6017 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1jaBx6TNc5Pt/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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