MariaZeee-Living Through the Greatest Financial Heist in Human History ft. Bill Armour

Daily Pulse Ep 88 | We are living through the greatest financial heist in human history. What Americans and people all across the world don’t realize is that the dollar in their wallet represents debt, not value. It’s a calculated system designed to silently siphon wealth from hardworking families into the coffers of financial elites who manipulate the currency at will. But there is hope, and there is something we can do about it. Bill Armour joins us to discuss.