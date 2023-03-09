Create New Account
US Marine Sniper Testifies that He was Denied Permission to Shoot & Kill Kabul Suicide Bomber
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
BIDEN EFFECT: US Marine Sniper Testifies to Congress That He Was Denied Permission to Shoot and Kill Kabul Airport Suicide Bomber Who Killed 13 US Service Members

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a U.S. Marine Corps sniper, tells Congress that he was denied permission to shoot the suicide bomber in Afghanistan that killed 13 service members and over 170 civilians:

"Plain and simple, we were ignored. Our expertise was disregarded. No one was held accountable for our safety... The withdrawal was a catastrophe, in my opinion. There was an inexcusable lack of accountability."

Story/transcript:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/biden-effect-us-marine-sniper-testifies-to-congress-that-he-was-denied-permission-to-shoot-and-kill-kabul-airport-suicide-bomber-who-killed-13-us-service-members/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-effect-us-marine-sniper-testifies-to-congress-that-he-was-denied-permission-to-shoot-and-kill-kabul-airport-suicide-bomber-who-killed-13-us-service-members

Keywords
afghanistanbiden regimeus marine sgt vargas andrews

