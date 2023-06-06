Stayin Alive - COVID Disco Doc - Cult Programming

Wonder why so many people took the Clot Shots and acted like a Cult? Here is one example. Try not to puke:). Brought to you by Silicon Valley Bank, Bill Gates, and Dr. Death Fauci.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.