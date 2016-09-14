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[Sep 14, 2016] According to the Bible, the post-Flood Nephilim came from other Nephilim (not angels)! (24.3K views on YouTube)
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43 views • March 11, 2021
Prominent Nephilim scholars such as Dr. Chuck Missler, L.A. Marzulli, Steve Quayle, Doug Hamp and a whole lot of others believe and teach the concept of "multiple incursions" - that angels came back again and mated with women after the Flood. They say that's what the "and also after that" of Genesis 6:4 means. There are at least two problems with this idea:
1) Genesis 6 is entirely in a PRE-Flood context and
2) there is not one single verse in the cannon of Scripture, or even in the supporting extra-Biblical, Hebrew texts that could confirm their ideas.
Scripture says you need at least two witnesses to establish a truth. Where is the second witness in Scripture for the idea of another incursion? It does not exist. It's a fantasy that didn't even show up until G.H. Pember put forth the idea, which was later parroted by Dr. I.D.E. Thomas and those who followed.
So, how then did the giants return after the Flood? There's no need to figure anything out. Moses tells us quite clearly. The text is plain as can be. All we need to do is believe what it says.
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
1) Genesis 6 is entirely in a PRE-Flood context and
2) there is not one single verse in the cannon of Scripture, or even in the supporting extra-Biblical, Hebrew texts that could confirm their ideas.
Scripture says you need at least two witnesses to establish a truth. Where is the second witness in Scripture for the idea of another incursion? It does not exist. It's a fantasy that didn't even show up until G.H. Pember put forth the idea, which was later parroted by Dr. I.D.E. Thomas and those who followed.
So, how then did the giants return after the Flood? There's no need to figure anything out. Moses tells us quite clearly. The text is plain as can be. All we need to do is believe what it says.
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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