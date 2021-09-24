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"International Event of Mass Mortality" Coming
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285 views • September 24, 2021
"International Event of Mass Mortality" and Death Coming. I ripped this video from Fascistbook before it gets deleted. Watch and share as fast as you can. A MERS-Covid attack is about to hit mercilessly killing the vaxxed and some unvaxxed too. Things are about to get wild weasel ugly folks.
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