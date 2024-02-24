The Vaxxed Harm Others Through ‘Shedding’. Pfizer Documents Prove It.
533 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
MIRRORED from Alcyon Pleiades Recommended
February 2nd, 2024
Keywords
vaxxedproofdepopulationdocumentssheddingharmpfizercovid vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos