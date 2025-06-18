White House Flag Raising ~Replying to Steve Gruber~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Do Have Fun On My Many Social Sites...
One of My Favorites is Trump's Truth Social Site...
And I Like Elon's X But He's a Profiteer...
To Complete a Long Verse He Wants Me to Pay.
But These Sites Have My Mentors...
Whom I Can Interact With in My Own Way...
I Like My Photoshop and My Movie Magic...
And I Really Like to Play!