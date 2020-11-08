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CIA Child Trafficking Survivor and Psychologist Fiona Barnett's Presentation Naming Kidman and Others
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152 views • November 08, 2020
Mirror from David Shurter´s channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dip3gAY5wMM
[Fiona Barnett's presentation on military mind control, methods of programming, therapists, perpetrators, trigger, lifelong human hunt, etc. - must watch]
Highly interesting for most survivors: Fiona Barnett is stressing that survivors of military mind control are chosen from military/government because of their high IQ - less intelligent therapists, psychologists cannot help, therefore - this also could be one of the reasons why therapists, psychologists or psychiatrists generally do not touch the topic - it needs more than passing university [...]
More from Fiona Barnett: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/48920702-eyes-wide-open
[Fiona Barnett's presentation on military mind control, methods of programming, therapists, perpetrators, trigger, lifelong human hunt, etc. - must watch]
Highly interesting for most survivors: Fiona Barnett is stressing that survivors of military mind control are chosen from military/government because of their high IQ - less intelligent therapists, psychologists cannot help, therefore - this also could be one of the reasons why therapists, psychologists or psychiatrists generally do not touch the topic - it needs more than passing university [...]
More from Fiona Barnett: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/48920702-eyes-wide-open
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