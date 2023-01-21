***WARNING...there are disturbing images in this video. Please don't focus on the images, but see past them into the spiritual, so you can understand why the dark side is using them, what they mean, and then make your spirit obedient unto Yahuah.***





2023-1-23 the war in the heavens - understanding so you can chose Yahuah - 141





I was given advice after making this video, that I should have expounded upon the topic of "space", when I said, "there is no space.'. You have to take back your words. God created the heavens and the earth, not space. Space is a satan thing, creation is a God-thing. Satan has things called planets, while God has the luminaries in the heavens, the sun to rule the day, the lesser light of the moon for the night, and the stars in the heavens. Take back your language, there is no space, and there is no sky, only the heavens and the earth, as God said. And there no "planets" revolving around the sun, and we are not on a spinning ball. These things are chosen by satan on purpose to represent how the people on earth revolve around satan represented by the sun. Take back your language, your life, your spirit, your mind, and your heart, and make them all obedient to God through His son our christ.





And while we are at it, there is no "mother nature"; she created nothing! God, the Father of all, HE created everything, and there is no salvation found in any other.





Also, God did not create humanity. I don't know what a human is, but if that is what you want to call this people, than I don't want to be one anyhow. God created mankind, adam, and then eve from adam; together, mankind. Take back control of your thoughts.





Take back control of your "calendar". Take back control over your history. For those of us in this time who know very well how team satan "updates" the internet, blacklists the truth, and uses wicked-pedia as the end-all to further corrupt the incoming generations, then we understand that this is just normal team-satan-operations. Therefore, take all things, whatsoever they may be, and make them obedient unto God. And this includes His covenant, which is not old! and God requires faith! which most do not have! Live in faith! come out! and then let Him work with you on the rest. Praise Yahuah.





And, for good measure, you can start a sentence with and and but and whatever you want. You can make up new words and meanings if you like. Stop coloring inside their lines. You don't need to conform. You aren't supposed to fit in. And, God is not LORD, baal is "LORD". Do you understand what I'm saying? Yahuah is God, but they try to exchange God for amen-ra, LORD. Do not fall for this.





And, God is not a trinity. God is thee holy spirit! thee only one. Christ is the son of God, born in the flesh, but not by the seed of man, but by the spirit of God moving upon Mary; huge difference! Team satan is all about the trinity. Team satan is all about making mary the mother queen of heaven to be worshiped. Team satan is all about making the sUn reborn of the SUN. (Read carefully). Not, the son from the Father God. All these distinctions are very important to understand, and obviously can't all be covered in one video.







This video was to show you the deception they are pulling in the spirit, to show you to choose to suffer affliction with the people of God, to refuse "fun", "good times', 'freedom", and "love"; but rather to chose Yahuah, depart as HE said in faith, and endure your walk wherever HE will lead you; and, to prepare, for the time is upon us. IF that is your heart, then my prayer is for you, that HE be with you. And if that is not your heart, then go and fill your heart with this world, but remember, God just warned you; so...choose carefully, not all that things that glitter are gold! and there are things far greater than silver and gold! Praise Yahuah!