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SARS-Cov-2 Mutagen Released in February, Treating Underlying Conditions, We Are Gods: 12.06.2020
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936 views • December 06, 2020
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
The SARS-Cov-2 Mutagen Released in February?
Written by Doug and Terral
December 06, 2020
Hi Doug:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
On Sun, Dec 6, 2020 at 12:04 PM Doug wrote:
Terral:
Thanks much for the prompt reply. We find ourselves behind the curve, timewise, now and are hustling up in our reading to make certain we understand. I know that this information can be found in the vast amount of your publications but if you find the time to answer what I hope are quick and easy questions we could greatly appreciate it. First, what is the best place to find your support for thinking the mutagen will exist and arrive in February.
--
Using Nano Silver to Treat Underlying Conditions
Written by Linda and Terral
--
Terral03.com Nano Silver and “You Are Gods”
Written by Amber and Terral
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.06.2020):
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
How To Tell If You Have Candida
https://www.hawaiinaturopathicretreat.com/conditions/candidiasis/simple-candida-home-test/
Silver Nanoparticles Handling and Storage
https://www.cytodiagnostics.com/pages/silver-nanoparticles-handling-and-storage
--
'2021 Going to be Catastrophic', UN Warns We Face Worst Crises In Its History
https://youtu.be/9LK4YuPDW1Y
--
December 5, 2020, ~ Explosion ~ Popocatepetl Volcano, Mexico
https://youtu.be/lvCVWwZr2Uo
--
Judge Orders Trump Administration to Fully Restore DACA and Accept New Applicants
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/05/judge-orders-trump-administration-to-fully-restore-daca-and-accept-new-applicants-n1194078
--
Biden trying to Swing a deal as the wheels come off the election. Big troop movement in the US.
https://youtu.be/h8g43ij9Z30
--
Social Media Rumor: Iran's "Supreme Leader" Dead
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/social-media-rumor-iran-s-supreme-leader-dead
--
China is collecting the world’s DNA and the reason is sinister: Gordon Chang
https://www.foxnews.com/world/china-collecting-worlds-dna-sinister
--
Globalist “Great Reset” Author Klaus Schwab Received Chinese Foreign Honor in 2018
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/globalist-great-reset-author-klaus-schwab-received-chinese-foreign-honor-in-2018/
--
Situation Update, Dec. 5th - The CCP gambit: Mass vaccinations of U.S. military to weaken national security
https://www.brighteon.com/7e81daf4-19ee-42b6-9550-fd6996e134dd
--
Ex-Pfizer Exec Demands EU Halt COVID-19 Vaccine Studies Over 'Indefinite Infertility' And Other Health Concerns
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/ex-pfizer-exec-demands-eu-halt-covid-19-vaccine-studies-over-indefinite-infertility-and
--
Scientists predict the death of 500 thousand Americans from COVID-19 by April
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/scientists-predict-the-death-of-500-thousand-americans-from-covid-19-by-april.html
--
Pandemic weekend update
https://youtu.be/sm45WPaZz-g
--
Mystery - Vine's Expository Dictionary of New Testament Words
https://studybible.info/vines/Mystery
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
The SARS-Cov-2 Mutagen Released in February?
Written by Doug and Terral
December 06, 2020
Hi Doug:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
On Sun, Dec 6, 2020 at 12:04 PM Doug wrote:
Terral:
Thanks much for the prompt reply. We find ourselves behind the curve, timewise, now and are hustling up in our reading to make certain we understand. I know that this information can be found in the vast amount of your publications but if you find the time to answer what I hope are quick and easy questions we could greatly appreciate it. First, what is the best place to find your support for thinking the mutagen will exist and arrive in February.
--
Using Nano Silver to Treat Underlying Conditions
Written by Linda and Terral
--
Terral03.com Nano Silver and “You Are Gods”
Written by Amber and Terral
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.06.2020):
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
How To Tell If You Have Candida
https://www.hawaiinaturopathicretreat.com/conditions/candidiasis/simple-candida-home-test/
Silver Nanoparticles Handling and Storage
https://www.cytodiagnostics.com/pages/silver-nanoparticles-handling-and-storage
--
'2021 Going to be Catastrophic', UN Warns We Face Worst Crises In Its History
https://youtu.be/9LK4YuPDW1Y
--
December 5, 2020, ~ Explosion ~ Popocatepetl Volcano, Mexico
https://youtu.be/lvCVWwZr2Uo
--
Judge Orders Trump Administration to Fully Restore DACA and Accept New Applicants
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/05/judge-orders-trump-administration-to-fully-restore-daca-and-accept-new-applicants-n1194078
--
Biden trying to Swing a deal as the wheels come off the election. Big troop movement in the US.
https://youtu.be/h8g43ij9Z30
--
Social Media Rumor: Iran's "Supreme Leader" Dead
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/social-media-rumor-iran-s-supreme-leader-dead
--
China is collecting the world’s DNA and the reason is sinister: Gordon Chang
https://www.foxnews.com/world/china-collecting-worlds-dna-sinister
--
Globalist “Great Reset” Author Klaus Schwab Received Chinese Foreign Honor in 2018
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/globalist-great-reset-author-klaus-schwab-received-chinese-foreign-honor-in-2018/
--
Situation Update, Dec. 5th - The CCP gambit: Mass vaccinations of U.S. military to weaken national security
https://www.brighteon.com/7e81daf4-19ee-42b6-9550-fd6996e134dd
--
Ex-Pfizer Exec Demands EU Halt COVID-19 Vaccine Studies Over 'Indefinite Infertility' And Other Health Concerns
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/ex-pfizer-exec-demands-eu-halt-covid-19-vaccine-studies-over-indefinite-infertility-and
--
Scientists predict the death of 500 thousand Americans from COVID-19 by April
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/scientists-predict-the-death-of-500-thousand-americans-from-covid-19-by-april.html
--
Pandemic weekend update
https://youtu.be/sm45WPaZz-g
--
Mystery - Vine's Expository Dictionary of New Testament Words
https://studybible.info/vines/Mystery
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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