Wait, what the F*CK did he just say about Nord Stream pipeline? | Redacted with Clayton Morris

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Watch what happens when someone accidentally makes sense on the mainstream media! Economist Jeffrey Sachs tells Bloomberg that it is only logical to conclude that the U.S. had something to do with the Nord Stream pipeline and the anchors lose their mind. They say that they don't want a little thing like evidence to get in the way of their narrative! Of course not