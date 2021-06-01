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Clearing The Smoke Surrounding The Taboos of Tobacco (2021 Documentary)
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32 views • June 01, 2021
covering many smokey & spiritual perspectives about this sacred plant and the variety of products made from it to bring more clarity and encourage others to learn more about it all, whether you use tobacco in whatever form or not.. this is not intended to encourage the usage of tobacco, but rather for educational purposes so people know what they're getting into if they decide to use any tobacco products
Much of the motivation behind making this video is due to political and big tobacco's draconian & toxic control, taxation and production of commercialized tobacco. There has been a lot of taboo about this plant that has polarized people, societies & their regulations.
The science has been well established about the harm tobacco can cause, so i'm not here to speak about that or deny it, but more to the political, psychological and historical issues and insights that need to be addressed regarding the usage of this plant.. As someone who's tried many tobacco products in different forms, i will be speaking from decades of experience & observations aside from what i've come to learn about it all..
ever since covid19 hit the scene, do i dare ask how many still get together with others and do the puff puff pass, but ironically still support wearing a mask??? don't make me laugh
my apologies about the many differences/fluctuations of sound, pitch and over all audio volume. I used several different recording sources on my end, and obviously the vast amount of video clips and their differing quality.
Movie clips used: Le Pari, Lord of The Rings, The Mask, Loaded Weapon 1, Coffee and Cigarettes, Dead Man
Other credits:
Comedian Bill Hicks
Futurama
The Simpsons
Pen & Teller
David Letterman & Cigarette Man
Youtubers: Gus & Sven Johnson, Tyrone, Young Rippa
Great article about the sacred ceremonial usage of tobacco
https://brewminate.com/the-lost-sacredness-of-tobacco/
Pipesmoking compilation n the LOTR Trilogy
https://youtu.be/VIxutqscljs
I'm not getting a dime from referencing these websites, just referring them from personal satisfied experience with them:
Katukina.com
leafonly.com
mistersmoke.fr (online boutique for quality organic filters & rolling papers, etc)
Outro credits:
Antony of Egypt as Kikwaakew - Antony of Egypt as Kikwaakew - Truth Wisdom Myth (Tobacco Sage Ganja)
Videos:
https://youtu.be/IqnasuD0ld0
https://youtu.be/i01Lsj8hJ5E
Compiled, Arranged, Narrated, Mixed & Produced on May 31st, in Quimper, France, by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind
PEACE
Much of the motivation behind making this video is due to political and big tobacco's draconian & toxic control, taxation and production of commercialized tobacco. There has been a lot of taboo about this plant that has polarized people, societies & their regulations.
The science has been well established about the harm tobacco can cause, so i'm not here to speak about that or deny it, but more to the political, psychological and historical issues and insights that need to be addressed regarding the usage of this plant.. As someone who's tried many tobacco products in different forms, i will be speaking from decades of experience & observations aside from what i've come to learn about it all..
ever since covid19 hit the scene, do i dare ask how many still get together with others and do the puff puff pass, but ironically still support wearing a mask??? don't make me laugh
my apologies about the many differences/fluctuations of sound, pitch and over all audio volume. I used several different recording sources on my end, and obviously the vast amount of video clips and their differing quality.
Movie clips used: Le Pari, Lord of The Rings, The Mask, Loaded Weapon 1, Coffee and Cigarettes, Dead Man
Other credits:
Comedian Bill Hicks
Futurama
The Simpsons
Pen & Teller
David Letterman & Cigarette Man
Youtubers: Gus & Sven Johnson, Tyrone, Young Rippa
Great article about the sacred ceremonial usage of tobacco
https://brewminate.com/the-lost-sacredness-of-tobacco/
Pipesmoking compilation n the LOTR Trilogy
https://youtu.be/VIxutqscljs
I'm not getting a dime from referencing these websites, just referring them from personal satisfied experience with them:
Katukina.com
leafonly.com
mistersmoke.fr (online boutique for quality organic filters & rolling papers, etc)
Outro credits:
Antony of Egypt as Kikwaakew - Antony of Egypt as Kikwaakew - Truth Wisdom Myth (Tobacco Sage Ganja)
Videos:
https://youtu.be/IqnasuD0ld0
https://youtu.be/i01Lsj8hJ5E
Compiled, Arranged, Narrated, Mixed & Produced on May 31st, in Quimper, France, by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind
PEACE
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