Clearing The Smoke Surrounding The Taboos of Tobacco (2021 Documentary)

covering many smokey & spiritual perspectives about this sacred plant and the variety of products made from it to bring more clarity and encourage others to learn more about it all, whether you use tobacco in whatever form or not.. this is not intended to encourage the usage of tobacco, but rather for educational purposes so people know what they're getting into if they decide to use any tobacco productsMuch of the motivation behind making this video is due to political and big tobacco's draconian & toxic control, taxation and production of commercialized tobacco. There has been a lot of taboo about this plant that has polarized people, societies & their regulations.The science has been well established about the harm tobacco can cause, so i'm not here to speak about that or deny it, but more to the political, psychological and historical issues and insights that need to be addressed regarding the usage of this plant.. As someone who's tried many tobacco products in different forms, i will be speaking from decades of experience & observations aside from what i've come to learn about it all..ever since covid19 hit the scene, do i dare ask how many still get together with others and do the puff puff pass, but ironically still support wearing a mask??? don't make me laughmy apologies about the many differences/fluctuations of sound, pitch and over all audio volume. I used several different recording sources on my end, and obviously the vast amount of video clips and their differing quality.Movie clips used: Le Pari, Lord of The Rings, The Mask, Loaded Weapon 1, Coffee and Cigarettes, Dead ManOther credits:Comedian Bill HicksFuturamaThe SimpsonsPen & TellerDavid Letterman & Cigarette ManYoutubers: Gus & Sven Johnson, Tyrone, Young RippaGreat article about the sacred ceremonial usage of tobaccoPipesmoking compilation n the LOTR TrilogyI'm not getting a dime from referencing these websites, just referring them from personal satisfied experience with them:Katukina.comleafonly.commistersmoke.fr (online boutique for quality organic filters & rolling papers, etc)Outro credits:Antony of Egypt as Kikwaakew - Antony of Egypt as Kikwaakew - Truth Wisdom Myth (Tobacco Sage Ganja)Videos:Compiled, Arranged, Narrated, Mixed & Produced on May 31st, in Quimper, France, by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMindPEACE