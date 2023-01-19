Create New Account
Teaching Lab's Dr. Quintin Bostic Admits Violating State Law To Sell CRT Curriculums To Schools
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

Teaching Lab's Dr. Quintin Bostic Admits Violating State Law To Sell CRT Curriculums To Schools


‘Evil salesman’ admits plan to violate Georgia state law by secretly indoctrinating children with ‘critical race theory’ disguised as ‘diversity, equity, & inclusion’ … ‘It’s still banned in schools’ … ‘I would get nailed’


🔗 Credit: Project Veritas | ARTICLE:

https://www.projectveritas.com/news/evil-salesman-admits-plan-to-violate-georgia-state-law-by-secretly/

