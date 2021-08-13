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Coach Dave Daubenmire SAYS WHAT WE NEED TO HEAR!!
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271 views • August 13, 2021
This was the most encouraging thing I've heard in months. Coach Dave makes no phony promises. He doesn't tell us to "Trust a plan".
His message is hard hitting and motivating.
The Coach begins his exhortation at the 00:03:35 mark.
His message is hard hitting and motivating.
The Coach begins his exhortation at the 00:03:35 mark.
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