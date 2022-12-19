Micro-Cosmic ~Variations of the Season (Deck the Halls)~"Seasonings" - A Fun and Spunky Song That Children Love, as Well as the Young at Heart

After listening to this, you will probably either think “what fun Christmas music” or “Why haven’t I heard this before.” This song has become a family favorite, well-loved by everyone. It mixes in a fun version of “Deck the Halls” with a little bit of “We Three Kings.” For good measure, it has a homage to Hayden Symphony 94, “Surprise,” close to the 4 minute mark. Enjoy a great and wonderful Christmas song whose cleverness and creativity have been known to far too few people.
