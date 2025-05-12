Build Retirement Wealth: Gold IRA, Not Just Bitcoin or Crypto [My Audiobook] (Podcast Ep. #11)

My personal Gold IRA podcast website: https://goldirapodcast.net/ . Go to https://bit.ly/thebestgoldguide to get the best free Gold IRA guide written by the top Gold IRA company.

In this episode, I share my audiobook titled: "Build Retirement Wealth: Gold IRA, Not Just Bitcoin or Crypto". For a significant period, the conventional wisdom centered around stocks, bonds, and real estate as the cornerstones of a robust retirement portfolio. However, in recent years, the investment landscape has become significantly more complex, with the rise of alternative assets such as Bitcoin and crypto that challenge traditional norms and offer both tantalizing potential and considerable risk. This audiobook aims to delve deep into the world of retirement wealth building and make a compelling case for why a Gold IRA deserves serious consideration, not just as an alternative to Bitcoin and crypto, but as a fundamental component of a well-diversified and resilient retirement portfolio. Tune in to this podcast regularly for new episodes where I provide the most critical information on the topics of gold, gold IRAs, money, investing, and retirement in a concise and enlightening manner. Disclaimer: This episode is not financial, investment, or tax advice. For financial, investment, or tax advice, consult a financial, investment, or tax advisor.



