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Welcome to the Gulag, Mr. President
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2116 views • January 11, 2021
Jared Taylor on the silencing of a US president after Joe Biden accuses him of inciting insurrection and terrorism, and why Biden ignored BLM looting, arson, and attempted murder.
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