Risk to Resilience: Navigating the Future of Cannabis Insurance

In this illuminating podcast episode, we delve deep into the world of cannabis insurance, shedding light on the critical role it plays in the thriving cannabis industry. From safeguarding against crop losses to protecting dispensaries and beyond, we uncover the intricacies of insuring cannabis businesses in a rapidly evolving legal landscape. Schedule 3 will be the biggest challenge that cannabis businesses face. This means that insurance companies are still learning how to assess risk in the cannabis industry, and premiums can be high. Join us as we sit down with Norm Ives, seasoned broker at Amwins- a leading cannabis insurance company, to explore the nuances of this essential service. Norm will discuss the biggest challenges facing cannabis businesses when it comes to securing insurance, as well as the trends that he sees emerging in the coming years. Gain valuable insights into the unique challenges, opportunities, and risk mitigation strategies. Whether you're a cannabis entrepreneur, investor, or simply curious about this dynamic sector, this episode is your ticket to understanding the vital role insurance plays in the growth and sustainability of the green economy.

