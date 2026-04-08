WHAT GOD HATES | 4-8-2026

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Show #2638
Show Notes:
Coach interviews Stewart Rhodes on WCNTV: https://wcntv.net/w/5CE7qKVch9ajtGRcTuvihX
Financially support Stewart: https://www.givesendgo.com/oath
David Arthur at School Board meeting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZUTczKjPI4
John Rich - "The Bible Doesn't Say God Loves Everyone": https://www.youtube.com/shorts/M1r09XRUlAo
Humans are violent (funny): https://www.tiktok.com/@haahdbd/video/7613817156165225759?_r=1&_t=ZS-95KvPleSWnt
Proverbs 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=prov%206&version=KJV
'Hate': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/hate
Saving God's Children: https://savinggodschildren.com/
Dr. Kent Hovind: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/GtxgYEY-HJM
Artemis 2 fake: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1930436934501809
Babylon Bee - Satan: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1978177332958829
A Great Awakening | Heart of the Story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9I_j2CjD1UM
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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