© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11/30/2020 -- SECOND 50,000ft. VOLCANIC BLAST - Two large M6.0+ earthquakes - Rare M4.0 hits Germany
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • December 01, 2020
A NEW large 50,000 foot high blast has struck Indonesia , now at Semeru Volcano! https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/news...
This new blast has now struck at Mount Semeru Volcano in Eastern Java Indonesia.
This is the 2nd 50,000 foot high blast in the country in the past 48 hours! Back to back 50,000 foot high blasts at DIFFERENT volcanoes 750 miles apart in the same 48 hour time period
The previous blast struck Lewotolo Volcano about 750 miles East of this new current 50k foot blast.
See reports and video of the blast on social media twitter : https://twitter.com/search?q=semeru&;s...
In addition to the unprecedented back to back 50,000 foot high eruptions in Indonesia, two different M6.0+ earthquakes struck across the Pacific plate. A deep M6.4 below the Russia Japan border region , and a shallower M6.3 below the Chile Argentina border region on the other side of the planet.
Additionally, as if this weren't all enough, a rare M4.0 struck South Germany.
____
VAAC warnings from DARWIN Volcanic Ash Advisory Center:
Mon, 30 Nov 2020 22:20
Semeru (INDONESIA): HIGH LEVEL ERUPTION TO FL500 MOV SW OBS VA DTG: 30/2220Z (Darwin VAAC)
hide full text
FVAU03 at 22:20 UTC, 30/11/20 from ADRM
VA ADVISORY
DTG: 20201130/2220Z
VAAC: DARWIN
VOLCANO: SEMERU 263300
PSN: S0806 E11255
AREA: INDONESIA
SUMMIT ELEV: 3676M
ADVISORY NR: 2020/257
INFO SOURCE: HIMAWARI-8, CVGHM
AVIATION COLOUR CODE: RED
ERUPTION DETAILS: HIGH LEVEL ERUPTION TO FL500 MOV SW
OBS VA DTG: 30/2220Z
OBS VA CLD: SFC/FL500 S0815 E11251 - S0838 E11233 - S0908
E11122 - S0814 E11101 - S0803 E11203 - S0801 E11242 MOV SW
30KT
FCST VA CLD +6 HR: 01/0420Z SFC/FL500 S0824 E11239 - S0908
E11218 - S0953 E11110 - S0827 E11009 - S0759 E11154 - S0807
E11224
FCST VA CLD +12 HR: 01/1020Z SFC/FL500 S0901 E11151 - S0942
E11056 - S1029 E10920 - S0906 E10830 - S0832 E10956 - S0817
E11112
FCST VA CLD +18 HR: 01/1620Z SFC/FL500 S1027 E11048 - S1135
E10704 - S0942 E10406 - S0826 E10753
RMK: VA DISCERNIBLE ON SAT IMAGERY AT 30/2210Z. VA HEIGHT
AND MOVEMENT BASED ON HIMAWARI-8, CVGHM VONA AT 30/1823Z AND
DISPERSION MODELLING.
NXT ADVISORY: NO LATER THAN 20201130/2320Z=
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
This new blast has now struck at Mount Semeru Volcano in Eastern Java Indonesia.
This is the 2nd 50,000 foot high blast in the country in the past 48 hours! Back to back 50,000 foot high blasts at DIFFERENT volcanoes 750 miles apart in the same 48 hour time period
The previous blast struck Lewotolo Volcano about 750 miles East of this new current 50k foot blast.
See reports and video of the blast on social media twitter : https://twitter.com/search?q=semeru&;s...
In addition to the unprecedented back to back 50,000 foot high eruptions in Indonesia, two different M6.0+ earthquakes struck across the Pacific plate. A deep M6.4 below the Russia Japan border region , and a shallower M6.3 below the Chile Argentina border region on the other side of the planet.
Additionally, as if this weren't all enough, a rare M4.0 struck South Germany.
____
VAAC warnings from DARWIN Volcanic Ash Advisory Center:
Mon, 30 Nov 2020 22:20
Semeru (INDONESIA): HIGH LEVEL ERUPTION TO FL500 MOV SW OBS VA DTG: 30/2220Z (Darwin VAAC)
hide full text
FVAU03 at 22:20 UTC, 30/11/20 from ADRM
VA ADVISORY
DTG: 20201130/2220Z
VAAC: DARWIN
VOLCANO: SEMERU 263300
PSN: S0806 E11255
AREA: INDONESIA
SUMMIT ELEV: 3676M
ADVISORY NR: 2020/257
INFO SOURCE: HIMAWARI-8, CVGHM
AVIATION COLOUR CODE: RED
ERUPTION DETAILS: HIGH LEVEL ERUPTION TO FL500 MOV SW
OBS VA DTG: 30/2220Z
OBS VA CLD: SFC/FL500 S0815 E11251 - S0838 E11233 - S0908
E11122 - S0814 E11101 - S0803 E11203 - S0801 E11242 MOV SW
30KT
FCST VA CLD +6 HR: 01/0420Z SFC/FL500 S0824 E11239 - S0908
E11218 - S0953 E11110 - S0827 E11009 - S0759 E11154 - S0807
E11224
FCST VA CLD +12 HR: 01/1020Z SFC/FL500 S0901 E11151 - S0942
E11056 - S1029 E10920 - S0906 E10830 - S0832 E10956 - S0817
E11112
FCST VA CLD +18 HR: 01/1620Z SFC/FL500 S1027 E11048 - S1135
E10704 - S0942 E10406 - S0826 E10753
RMK: VA DISCERNIBLE ON SAT IMAGERY AT 30/2210Z. VA HEIGHT
AND MOVEMENT BASED ON HIMAWARI-8, CVGHM VONA AT 30/1823Z AND
DISPERSION MODELLING.
NXT ADVISORY: NO LATER THAN 20201130/2320Z=
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.