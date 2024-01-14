Ben Bergquam: The outrageous border invasion just keeps getting worse.

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News





Wow… This one just gets worse and worse. From the Best Western to the Tucson Airport, the illegals just keep coming. Wait until the end, it’s outrageous. The cops are more concerned about me than they are about our country being invaded. The worst part, this is only a small fraction of what’s actually coming to your neighborhood because most are now taking charter flights and buses, so you don’t see them!





This is also why it’s so important that you get out and vote in the primaries, and the general. We have to take our country back and Trump is the only one that can do it. #BidenDidThis #DemocratsDidThis #TrumpCanFixIt #SaveAmerica #Trump2024





